Reported Glynn County COVID-19 cases have increased 366% in 4 weeks

After seeing modest increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in Glynn County in previous weeks, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported another big jump in cases on Thursday.

The Department of Public Health reported 67 new coronavirus cases in the county Thursday, bringing the total to 471. The number of reported cases in Glynn County have now increased by nearly 55% in three days and more than tripled in a little over four weeks.

30 days ago there were 101 reported cases in Glynn County, a county with a population of just over 86,000. Three COVID-19 deaths have also been reported there.

No information was provided as to what caused the spike, but a recent Long-Term Care Facility COVID-19 Report shows over 7% of the total cases are tied to one nursing home in Brunswick.

As of Thursday, there have been 25 residents and nine members of the staff at Gracemore Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick that have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health. One death has been reported at the facility.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the Gracemore cases were reported to the state.

Earlier this week, News4Jax reported that at least a handful of restaurants in Glynn County temporarily closed their doors for a deep cleaning and to test all employees after the increase in positive COVID-19 cases was reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Statewide, another 1,714 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 71,095. It marked another rise in the numbers in Georgia, which, like two dozen other states, has seen increases in cases in recent weeks.

Another 47 deaths were reported statewide Thursday -- for a total of 2,745 -- another 144 hospital admissions were reported.

Ware County continues to be the hardest hit in Southeast Georgia, adding another 7 cases Thursday for a total of 372. Ware has seen 15 deaths and it has the highest per capita rate of both deaths and infections in the six counties tracked by News4Jax.

No additional deaths or hospitalizations were reported in Southeast Georgia on Thursday, but the area reported an increase of 86 total cases.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties: