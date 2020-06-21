Glynn County restaurants temporarily close over COVID-19 scares

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – At least a handful of restaurants in Glynn County have temporarily closed their doors for a deep cleaning and to test all employees after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases was reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As Gov. Brian Kemp eases more coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Georgia, the state Department of Public Health is reporting a spike in cases compared to the previous week. As of Saturday, the state reported 63,809 confirmed cases and 2,642 deaths with 9,837 hospitalizations.

A graph on the health department website tracking positive COVID-19 cases over time shows a big jump over the past two weeks in Glynn County -- with an increase of nearly 90 cases. The county has 22 hospitalizations and three deaths, according to the website.

The spike -- and reports of staff members testing positive -- prompted some restaurants to close temporarily to take extra precautions. The closures followed a similar spate of temporary bar and restaurant closures in Jacksonville Beach.

Bubba Garcia’s, on St. Simons Island, posted on Facebook that it will be closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. It plans on re-opening on Tuesday after a deep cleaning of the restaurant.

Brogens South also has an employee who tested positive. The restaurant said, “We want to be upfront and honest about it, and the employee has not been in the building for eight days.” It added that it’s testing all employees and will be deep cleaning the restaurant before opening on Tuesday.

Frosty’s Griddle and Shake decided to temporarily close its door to get employees tested after learning a team member came into direct contact with a positive case, the restaurant said. It will re-open once the results come in and procedures are cleared.

Just north of Brunswick, in Darien, Skipper’s Fish Camp Oyster Bar & Grill is back open after temporarily closing on June 14. It re-opened on June 19 after cleaning the facility and testing all employees.

Georgia's statewide shelter in place order expired May 1. Kemp says restaurants can now operate at full capacity, but tables must be six feet apart. Bars are allowed to have up to 50 people.

The Glynn County Health Department is testing for free for coronavirus Monday through Saturday this week, no appointment needed.

