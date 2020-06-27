1,990 new COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,990 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 74,985.

As of 2:50 p.m. Saturday, there had been a total of 2,776 deaths connected to the coronavirus in the state, an increase of six deaths in the last 24 hours. One of the six deaths was reported in Glynn County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to four.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there had been 1,332 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths recorded as of Saturday.

Since Friday, Glynn County recorded 33 additional cases, Ware County reported six and Camden and Pierce counties each reported two. No new cases were reported Saturday in Brantley and Charlton counties.

A total of 10,689 people have been hospitalized due to the virus since the state began tracking.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties