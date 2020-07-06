Masks needed to enter Camden County government buildings

KINGSLAND, Ga. – As coronavirus cases rise across Georgia -- 1,800 cases or more over each of the last nine days -- Camden County joins a growing list of communities to require wearing face coverings in some public spaces.

Starting Monday, Camden County will require that face masks be worn in all government buildings. Residents are encouraged to use online or telephone services whenever possible to minimize contact and because many staff members are working remotely to preserve social distancing.

Camden’s mask requirement is in addition to a rule that went into effect in May that face coverings are required in all courthouses in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

Camden County has a lower density of cases that many Georgia counties -- an infection rate of 348.64 per 100,000 -- adding only five cases in Sunday’s report from the Department of Public Health for a total of 188 cases and two deaths.

A week ago, Savannah’s mayor instituted a mask mandate for inside businesses and public buildings.

Testing changes

Starting Tuesday, Glynn and Camden counties will switch to appointment only testing for the virus to prevent long lines and wait times at area testing sites. Testing criteria has not changed and anyone can receive one for free with an appointment.

“Demand for COVID-19 testing has increased significantly in the Coastal Health District and around the state of Georgia,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District. “A coordinated, appointment-only testing program will help our employees manage the flow and anticipate the number of people who will be coming for specimen collection.”

To make an appointment, call 912-230-9744. The call center is open from 8 .m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Drive-through testing will be available by appointment every Tuesday morning at the Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth Street, in St. Marys.

Testing is also available at the Coastal Health Service facility at 106 Shoppers Way, Brunswick. For questions, please call 912-275-8028.