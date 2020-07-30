144 more COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Georgia

An additional 4,045 cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 182,286.

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 30 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including one in Pierce County.

One death was also removed from Ware County’s total. The state did not indicate why.

According to the DPH, a total of 3,671 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 144 new cases were reported Thursday -- including 53 each in Charlton and Glynn counties and 23 in Camden County.

As of Thursday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 18303 -- 339 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

Over 1.54 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.9% positivity rate, as of Thursday.