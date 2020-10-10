Early voting begins across Georgia

The second of three ways to cast a ballot in Georgia this fall -- early in-person voting -- opens Monday across most of the state (Tuesday in some counties) and continues weekdays for three weeks. Early voting will also be available at least one Saturday before election day.

There’ll be at least one early voting location in each of the state’s 159 counties. (Scroll down to see the locations in Southeast Georgia.)

In addition, all precincts in the state will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the traditional election day: Tuesday, Nov. 3 and absentee voting began late last month and continues through election day, with an Oct. 30 deadline to request a ballot to be able to vote by mail. (Four weeks before the election, 262,000 absentee ballots had already been received.)

During early voting, people don’t go to their regular polling places for early voting. Instead, they can choose to go to their county registrar’s office or any other early voting location established by county election boards.

In-person advance voters will use the state’s new election machines. All voters must also show valid government-issued photo identification.

Southeast Georgia early voting locations

Brantley County

Board of Elections, 10305 N. Main Street, Nahunta - Weekdays, Oct. 13-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Camden County

Kingsland: Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road - Weekdays, Oct. 13-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Woodbine: County Administration Building, 200 East 4th Street - Weekdays, Oct. 13-16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 25, 1-6 p.m.

St. Marys: Three Rivers Church, 101 Miller Street, St. Marys - Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Charlton County

Folkston: Elections Office at County Courthouse, 1520 Third Street - Monday-Friday, Oct 13-30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. George County Building, 13063 Florida Avenue, St. George - Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Glynn County

Brunswick: Ballard Recreation Complex, 30 Nimitz Drive - Mondays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays-Fridays, Oct. 13-16, 20-23 and 27-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Brunswick: Glynn County Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester Street - Mondays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays-Fridays, Oct. 13-16, 20-23 and 27-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Simons Island: Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road - Mondays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 13-16, 20-23 and 27-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pierce County

Courthouse Annex, 312 Nichols Street, Blackshear - Monday-Friday, Oct. 13-30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ware County

Board of Elections, 408 Tebeau Street, Waycross - Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ware County Administration Building, 305 Oak Street, Waycross - Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-30, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check your voting status and get other information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page.