Glynn County Police Department adds new K9 officers

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Glynn County has some new K9 members of the police department.

The Department recently sent three officers who were selected to be assigned to the GCPD K9 Division to Highland Canine Training Center located in Harmony, North Carolina for four weeks of intensive training in September.

Glynn County Police said it has been a while since it’s had K9s and it’s now revamping the program.

Glynn County Police Sgt. Eric Koenig said the K9s train outside their agency so they are exposed to different environments, sights, and smells.

The K9s have hit the ground running. During training, K9 Rossi with Handler Officer Melisa Nolen is looking for hidden narcotics. Once found, the dog locks up and stares.

“I believe the canines are a big asset to the community,” said Sgt. Koenig. "They can be deployed on vehicles, they can be deployed in schools, they can be deployed in buildings. “It provides basically a safety net around the entire community.”

Within the first two days on the job, K9 Roxy located Heroin and Syringes in a hotel room. K9 Bety tracked down a suspect who ran from a car after a long chase starting in Brantley County ending in Glynn. K9 Rossi located Meth during a traffic stop, which led to the arrest of a woman who also had active warrants.

The Canines were imported from Europe and all are trained in Patrol Apprehension, Narcotics Detection, Gun and Knife location, and Scent Tracking. Now it’s looking into getting four more dogs.

“It allows the handlers to see how the other handlers in the neighboring counties are also working their dogs it’s a learning process and it never stops and it gives the dogs a change in environment,” said Sgt. Koenig.

Yesterday’s training was at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO has 11 K9s - 4 bloodhounds, 4 narcotic dogs, 2 bomb dogs, and 1 cadaver dog.

“In the event of a mutual aid, will be able to better understand how their dogs are going to work and help the teamwork,” said Deputy Rob Duckworth, Camden County Sheriff’s Office K9 Handler.

Deputy Duckworth said it gives a different perspective.

“They will be able to go and do things that we can’t do, they can smell things that we cannot smell, and they’re a great asset to the agency,” said Deputy Duckworth.