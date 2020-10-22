Georgia’s early voting continues Saturday and next week

KINGSLAND, Ga. – Records in Georgia were smashed in the first 10 days of early voting records, with the only Saturday of in-person voting coming up this weekend and one more week to go.

Camden County is also offering voting on Sunday afternoon. (See details below)

By Thursday morning, the Secretary of State’s Office showed more than 1.3 million voters had cast ballots in person -- up 158% from the same period in 2016. Another 827,458 absentee ballots had been received. Together, that 2.1 million ballots represent 30% of the state’s registered voters.

“Georgia is a leader in election access,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a press release. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”

There is at least one early voting location in each of the state’s 159 counties. (Scroll down to see the locations in Southeast Georgia.) Early voting will also be available at least one Saturday before election day in every county.

With record turnout expected for this year’s presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot. Three weeks before the deadline, the Georgia secretary of state’s office said nearly 440,000 absentee ballots had already been returned -- more than the total who voted by mail in any previous election. The state said only 85 ballots of those ballots were rejected so far due to missing signatures or other problems.

On Election Day -- Nov. 3 -- all precincts in the state will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and absentee voting continues through election day, with an Oct. 30 deadline to request a ballot to be able to vote by mail. (Four weeks before the election, 262,000 absentee ballots had already been received.)

During early voting, people don’t go to their regular polling places for early voting. Instead, they can choose to go to their county registrar’s office or any other early voting location established by county election boards.

In-person advance voters will use the state’s new election machines. All voters must also show valid government-issued photo identification.

VOTER’S GUIDE: What’s on the ballot in SE Georgia counties | Why 2 US Senate races are on this year’s ballot

Southeast Georgia early voting locations

Brantley County

Board of Elections, 10305 N. Main Street, Nahunta - Weekdays, Oct. 13-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Camden County

Kingsland: Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road - Weekdays, Oct. 13-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, 1-6 p.m.

St. Marys: Three Rivers Church, 101 Miller Street, St. Marys - Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Charlton County

Folkston: Elections Office at County Courthouse, 1520 Third Street - Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. George County Building, 13063 Florida Avenue, St. George - Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Glynn County

Brunswick: Ballard Recreation Complex, 30 Nimitz Drive - Mondays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays-Fridays, Oct. 13-16, 20-23 and 27-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Brunswick: Glynn County Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester Street - Mondays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays-Fridays, Oct. 13-16, 20-23 and 27-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Simons Island: Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road - Mondays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 13-16, 20-23 and 27-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pierce County

Courthouse Annex, 312 Nichols Street, Blackshear - Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ware County

Board of Elections, 408 Tebeau Street, Waycross - Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ware County Administration Building, 305 Oak Street, Waycross - Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-30, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check your voting status and get other information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page.