5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Southeast Georgia

A medical healthcare worker drops a specimen collection into a container after testing a motorist for COVID-19 at a community testing site in the parking lot of La Flor de Jalisco #2 in Gainesville, Ga., Friday, May 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Ware County reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths and Glynn County added two more in data released Saturday by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Statewide, Georgia reported 128 additional confirmed deaths, 320 more hospitalizations and 6,614 newly confirmed cases Saturday. A total of 714,322 confirmed cases, 11,798 confirmed deaths and 48,270 hospitalizations have been reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Of Saturday’s cases, 106 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

Glynn County has the most local cases with 5,510 since the pandemic began, and 133 total deaths. Camden County has reported 2,690 cases and 105 deaths, and Ware County has reported 2,637 cases and 98 deaths.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 6,174,470 tests have been performed in the state, which had an 11.0% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

Georgia was reporting a total of 147,836 antigen positive cases and 1,448 “probable” deaths on Saturday. For more on those categories, click here.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

During a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said the state’s hospitals are using emergency capacity. Kemp said the state is not expanding vaccination criteria. It is still only offering the shot to those who qualify in the Phase 1a Plus population, which includes:

Adults age 65 and older

Caregivers of adults 65 and older

Emergency first responders

Healthcare workers

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

“Looking ahead, we will be announcing further mass vaccination sites in the coming days to expand our vaccine efforts given the increased supply of an additional 40,000 doses per week,” said Kemp. “That is certainly good news but our overall allocation remains unchanged. For now, demand will continue to far exceed the supply of the vaccine that we have.”