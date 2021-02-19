Georgia surpasses 800K confirmed COVID-19 cases, adds 173 more deaths

In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Alexander Faigen, of Augusta University's Dental College of Georgia, shows how far a nasal swab must be inserted in Augusta, Ga. Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state's effort to expand testing. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,237 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 54 were reported in the Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Friday, a total of 800,959 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Friday reported 173 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 -- including one in Camden, one in Glynn County and two in Ware County -- bringing the state’s total to 14,530 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 6,988,224 tests have been performed in the state, which had an 11.1% positivity rate, as of Friday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 179,452 antigen positive cases and 2,080 “probable” deaths on Friday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Friday, 261 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 54,434 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.