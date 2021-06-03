Glynn County married couple won’t be prosecuted in 2018 murder

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins has told Glynn County Superior Court he has dropped a murder charge against Akeem Brown in the March 2018 shooting death of Corley “CJ” Proctor and murder and conspiracy charges against Brown’s wife, Tiffany Brown, according to the Brunswick News.

Proctor, a 22-year-old from Brantley County, was found shot to death inside his car at the end of Golden Isles Parkway.

Tiffany Brown was arrested April 5 and charged with Proctor’s murder. Akeem Brown was arrested 10 days later, also charged with murder. Police believe the two lured Proctor to the remote location, where he was shot dead with a .40 caliber handgun.

Ad

Family photo of Corey Proctor

Tiffany Brown was to be the key witness against Akeem Brown, but Higgins said she refuses to testify.

“The state cannot compel her to testify against him because of the marital testimony privilege,” Higgins wrote in the motion. “There is insufficient evidence at this time to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”

The Brunswick News reported that Higgins discussed the decision with Proctor’s mother and sister before filing the motion.

The Glynn County police issued a statement saying it understands the public’s frustration with the lack of prosecution in the case.

“The decision not to pursue charges at this time is not a reflection of the work of the Glynn County Police Department, but rather legal issues with marital relationships in criminal prosecutions,” the statement reads. “This case is not closed and the Glynn County Police Department will continue its investigation into the murder of CJ Proctor until the victim and his family have peace knowing the individual(s) responsible for this crime have been brought to justice.”