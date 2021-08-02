Free COVID-19 vaccines & tests available in Camden County

A series of free COVID-19 vaccination and testing events will be held in Camden County this week in response to a recent surge in infections, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Monday.

The vaccination and testing drives come as Camden County grapples with a virus transmission rate that has soared by nearly 1000% during the month of July, according to the state public health agency.

Vaccines and tests will be provided to residents free of charge, no matter if they have health coverage or not. No appointment is required for the vaccine, which is available to anyone ages 12 and up*.

Vaccination events

Below are the dates, times, locations and eligibility for the vaccination events:

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Location: Camden County Rec Center, 1050 Wildcat Dr., Kingsland, Georgia

Time(s): 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Ages: 12 & older

Thursday, Aug. 5

Location: Camden County Rec Center, 1050 Wildcat Dr., Kingsland, Georgia

Time(s): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Ages: 12 & older

Location: Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth St., St. Marys, Georgia

Time(s): 9-11:30 a.m., 1-5 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna

Ages: 18 & older

Location: Camden County Health Department, 1501 Georgia Ave., Woodbine, Georgia

Time(s): 9-11:30 a.m.

Vaccines: Moderna

Ages: 18 & older

Friday, Aug. 6

Location: St. Marys First Presbyterian Church, 100 Conyers St. West, St. Marys, Georgia

Time(s): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Ages: 12 & older

COVID-19 testing

While vaccinations do not require appointments, residents must make appointments for free COVID-19 testing in Camden County.

Residents who wish to get tested for COVID-19 can book appoints for Tuesday and Thursday morning at the county health department’s facility in St. Marys, located at 905 Dilworth St.

These appointments can be scheduled by phone (912-230-9744) or online through the state department of public health’s website.

Residents will not be charged for COVID-19 tests, whether they have health insurance or not. Results are expected within 36 hours.