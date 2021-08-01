Camden County students to return to class with mask requirement in place

Camden County students will head back to school on Monday with a mask requirement in place.

The school district announced last week that all students, teachers and staff will be required to wear a mask or face covering when schools open. The rule applies in schools, offices and administration buildings.

“This news may be sobering but it is the reality that we are facing in Camden. We believe we are beginning a great new school year, but we are once again faced with challenges we must overcome to serve our students and to support each other,” the district wrote in its safe opening plan. “As a school system, we are going to do everything in our power to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our community and prepare our schools to safely reopen on August 2nd.”

Ad

According to the district’s plan, masks will also be required on the bus.

The district said that as part of its reopening plan, parents and caregivers are asked to pre-screen their children before sending them off to school. Social distancing of at least 3 feet will be maintained and high-traffic areas will be regularly sanitized, according to the plan.

In addition, the plan states there won’t be any large assemblies or gatherings until further notice.

The district said its masking and other requirements are subject to change based on the current guidance of the state Department of Education, Department of Public Health and the office of the governor. It will be reevaluated as the transmission rate for Camden County decreases to below 200. As of July 22, the community transmission rate in Camden County was 788.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance and suggested that all students, teachers and staff wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The updated guidance came less than a week after the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that students return to school in-person learning this fall as long as everyone two and older wears a mask.