Gov. Kemp calls up more troops as hospitals brim with patients

ATLANTA – Georgia’s governor is calling up as many as another 1,500 National Guard soldiers to help with COVID-19 response.

More than 5,600 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Georgia on Monday, nearly one-third of all people in hospitals. That’s just short of the record of 5,715 set on Jan. 13.

Kemp signed the executive order Monday increasing the ceiling on Guard members from 1,000 to 2,500.

The Guard had deployed more than 100 personnel to 20 hospitals across the state to help them deal with the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

That wave of medically trained personnel was sent to help staff at hospitals in Atlanta, Macon, Savannah, Brunswick, Albany and other cities across the state.

The Guard is coordinating with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health in the effort, Kemp has said.

More than 92% of intensive care beds were in use Monday, roughly equal with the number of ICU beds in use in late January. Hospitals in regions around Macon, Rome and Waycross were reporting they were using more than 100% of intensive care beds. Hospitals in the region around Athens reported having one spare ICU bed at one point Monday, while hospitals in the region around Albany reported having two spare ICU beds.

Nearly 50 hospitals statewide were turning away ambulances carrying either all patients or intensive care patients Monday, according to the Georgia Coordinating Center.