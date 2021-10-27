Another late start to jury selection process in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

On Wednesday morning, there was another late start to a long jury selection process in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Wednesday marked the seventh day of jury selection in the trial of the three men accused of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Nineteen potential jurors will be questioned on Wednesday.

So far, 36 potential jurors have been qualified to advance since jury selection began on Oct. 18. That’s slightly over half the 64 that are needed in a jury pool from with the final jury will be chosen.

On Wednesday morning, there was discussion about getting a clear record for the defense.

Jason Sheffield, Travis McMichael’s attorney, asked the judge how they ensure what’s said in court gets read into the record, so if they lose, they can argue an appeal that they were ineffective or the court abused discretion.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley responded, saying he tries to explain the basis of the ruling and asked for the council’s flexibility “instead of engaging the court constantly”.

Attorney Kevin Gough, who represents William “Roddie” Bryan, asked the judge for a way to expedite the removal for cause for potential jurors that are improbable to be seated for reasons like being over the age of 70. He said they’re going to have a revolt from the jury pool.

The judge responded, saying they are moving as fast as possible and he hopes the community understands the court must be very deliberate about the process to render a just verdict.

Jury selection didn’t start Wednesday until a little after 9 a.m.

The judge was waiting on some of the potential jurors but said there will be reminders to jury panels that they need to be on time to start at 8:30 a.m.

Arbery was fatally shot after a white father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, spotted the 25-year-old Black man running through their neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. They armed themselves and pursued him in a pickup truck, and then a white neighbor, Bryan, joined the chase in another truck. No one was charged until two months later, after Bryan’s cellphone video of the chase and shooting leaked online and stirred a national outcry.

Now the McMichaels and Bryan face life in prison if convicted of murder. Their lawyers have opted to try to find an impartial jury in coastal Glynn County, a community of 85,000 where the slaying dominated news headlines, social media feeds and workplace chatter.

Defense attorneys said the men facing trial committed no crimes. They say the McMichaels had reason to suspect Arbery had committed crimes in the neighborhood because he had been seen previously entering a house under construction. They say Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense after Arbery attacked with his fists.

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely out jogging when he was slain. Investigators have said he was unarmed and there’s no evidence he committed crimes in the area.

Most potential jurors questioned so far have seen the video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun. Many have said they have already formed opinions about the case, including some deemed impartial enough to remain in the jury pool because they said they can keep an open mind.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.