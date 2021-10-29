Goal of reaching 64 potential jurors in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial by Friday won’t be met

Friday marked the ninth day of jury selection in the trial of the three men accused of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Friday marked the ninth day of jury selection in the trial of the three men accused of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery.

So far, 47 potential jurors have been qualified to advance since jury selection began on Oct. 18. That’s nearly three-fourths of the 64 that are needed in a jury pool from with the final jury will be chosen.

Attorneys hoped to end the first phase of jury selection by the end of Friday, but 17 of the 18 potential jurors at the Glynn County Courthouse on Friday would have to qualify to reach that goal, and six of the 18 potential jurors had already been struck for cause before 11:30 a.m.

Fifteen of the 18 potential jurors on the panel Friday said they have negative opinions of the three defendants.

On Thursday, the court qualified five more potential jurors. One of those jurors is 18-years-old. Another told the court she hasn’t seen the video of Arbery’s death and said she can give the defendants a fair trial. One juror said “the whole case is about racism” and would consider citizen’s arrest but doesn’t currently see any evidence. The next juror qualified said Arbery shouldn’t have been shot, but after seeing a special on “20/20,” he’s down the middle. The last juror to qualify said he went to high school with Arbery and believes everybody deserves a fair trial.

Once the court reaches 64 potential jurors, they’ll be questioned even further to get to the final 12 jurors and four alternates. That could happen sometime next week.

FULL COVERAGE: The Ahmaud Arbery Case | News4Jax is livestreaming jury selection, although audio is muted most of the time

Arbery was fatally shot after a white father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, spotted the 25-year-old Black man running through their neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. They armed themselves and pursued him in a pickup truck, and then a white neighbor, Bryan, joined the chase in another truck. No one was charged until two months later, after Bryan’s cellphone video of the chase and shooting leaked online and stirred a national outcry.

Now the McMichaels and Bryan face life in prison if convicted of murder. Their lawyers have opted to try to find an impartial jury in coastal Glynn County, a community of 85,000 where the slaying dominated news headlines, social media feeds and workplace chatter.

Defense attorneys said the men facing trial committed no crimes. They say the McMichaels had reason to suspect Arbery had committed crimes in the neighborhood because he had been seen previously entering a house under construction. They say Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense after Arbery attacked with his fists.

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely out jogging when he was slain. Investigators have said he was unarmed and there’s no evidence he committed crimes in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.