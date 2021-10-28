Goal of 64 potential jurors in trial of accused Ahmaud Arbery killers could happen by Friday

6 more advance to pool of 64 potential jurors needed in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Defense attorneys say they believe they’ll reach the goal of 64 potential jurors by the end of the week.

So far, 42 potential jurors were qualified as of Wednesday afternoon.

Once they get to 64, the jurors will be questioned in event greater detail for the next pool.

Attorneys and the judge hope that will start sometime next week.

On Thursday morning, News4Jax was told members of the clerk’s office had to call and find out where some of the potential jurors were.

There was a full panel of 19 despite the rainy morning in Brunswick.

In the first round of questioning, seven potential jurors said they already have an opinion on if Travis and Gregory McMichael and William Roddie Bryan are guilty or innocent in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

At least four of the potential jurors in the panel know Arbery or his mother and father. And eight said they’ve supported the Black Lives Matter movement in some way.

Only two people said they want to serve on this jury.

Even if all the potential jurors from Thursday’s panel qualified, they would still need three more to reach the goal of 64.

News4Jax will continue to follow the developments Thursday and update this story.