Gun accidentally discharged inside Atlanta airport, officials say

A gun accidentally discharged Saturday at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials announced on the airport’s Twitter account.
The post was meant to dispel fears of an active shooter at the airport.
Officials said the incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the security screening area.
They said Atlanta police were called, and there was no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is being conducted.
At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidently discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene. More information about the situation will be made available on our social media channels.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021