Gun accidentally discharged inside Atlanta airport, officials say

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A gun accidentally discharged Saturday at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials announced on the airport’s Twitter account.

The post was meant to dispel fears of an active shooter at the airport.

Officials said the incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the security screening area.

They said Atlanta police were called, and there was no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is being conducted.