McMichaels’ motion to acquit hate crimes charges denied

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A federal judge denied a request to acquit three men convicted of hate crimes against Ahmaud Arbery.
The sentencing hearing for Travis McMichael, his father Greg, and William Roddie Bryan is scheduled for Monday. Travis also filed a separate motion similar to the one his father filed earlier this week.
Travis wants to serve his sentence in federal prison instead of a Georgia state prison. The motion filed by his attorney says her client is worried he could be killed. She added her client has received over 800 threats.
In the motion, Travis’ attorney wrote the threats have included statements that his picture has been passed around through the state prison system. She said people are “waiting for him.” His attorney also said some inmates are telling him he shouldn’t go into the yard.
Greg McMichael’s attorney in a similar motion filed earlier this week is asking for his sentence to be reduced. His attorney is calling for Greg to serve 20 years inside of another life sentence. He added his client should be transferred to federal prison for safety reasons. The motion also cited health issues plus his decades-long career in law enforcement. As part of the filing, McMichael’s attorney included a letter from his wife Leigh.
The letter said, “Please have mercy on Greg. His intention in this tragedy was not to hurt anyone.”
Arbery’s family vehemently oppose the motions. All three will be sentenced on Monday with Travis McMichael going first.