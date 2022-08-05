McMichaels’ motion to acquit hate crimes charges denied

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The white men convicted of hate crimes for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood have been scheduled for sentencing this summer in federal court. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled Aug. 1 sentencing hearings for all three men. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William Roddie Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison. It's possible the sentencing date could change. Prosecutors asked the judge in a legal filing Tuesday, April 19, 2022 to postpone the hearings until later in August. (Pool, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A federal judge denied a request to acquit three men convicted of hate crimes against Ahmaud Arbery.

The sentencing hearing for Travis McMichael, his father Greg, and William Roddie Bryan is scheduled for Monday. Travis also filed a separate motion similar to the one his father filed earlier this week.

Travis wants to serve his sentence in federal prison instead of a Georgia state prison. The motion filed by his attorney says her client is worried he could be killed. She added her client has received over 800 threats.

In the motion, Travis’ attorney wrote the threats have included statements that his picture has been passed around through the state prison system. She said people are “waiting for him.” His attorney also said some inmates are telling him he shouldn’t go into the yard.

Greg McMichael’s attorney in a similar motion filed earlier this week is asking for his sentence to be reduced. His attorney is calling for Greg to serve 20 years inside of another life sentence. He added his client should be transferred to federal prison for safety reasons. The motion also cited health issues plus his decades-long career in law enforcement. As part of the filing, McMichael’s attorney included a letter from his wife Leigh.

The letter said, “Please have mercy on Greg. His intention in this tragedy was not to hurt anyone.”

Arbery’s family vehemently oppose the motions. All three will be sentenced on Monday with Travis McMichael going first.