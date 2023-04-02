Locals join together to fight for justice for Georgia teen put in ICU after house party incident

Enormous show of support in Brunswick for the 19-year-old who had been in intensive care

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Friends, family and the Glynn County community showed enormous support in Brunswick Saturday for the 19-year-old who was in intensive care because of an incident at a house party on St. Simons Island on March 21.

According to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD), the incident started at a house party on St. Simons Island on Tuesday night. At some point, that night, Trenton Lehrkamp, 19, was brought to a hospital emergency room by three other teens who left before police arrived. A report said Lehrkamp’s clothes were soaked with urine, he had spray paint all over him and a small bruise on his shoulder.

An outraged community came together to demand justice for Lehrkamp, who the local chief of police said is not a victim of hazing because he’s not a minor and it was not a school-related event.

“We got a lot of people out here that got things to say and they’re afraid to say them because of where they live,” one participant told News4JAX.

Lehrkamp’s father said this is not the first time that Lehrkamp went to the house party and got hurt. Another report from last month shows him coming home covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, eggs and spray paint.

GCPD said nothing is off the table as far as criminal charges, but no one has been charged as of yet.

This is the second rally for Lehrkamp. Hundreds of people also rallied outside a hospital in Glynn County to show their support for the teenager who was recovering in the intensive care.

The chief also said police are continuing to investigate to determine what criminal charges can be filed and to make sure they’re able to be prosecuted in court.