Georgia teen in ICU after apparent hazing incident

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – A Glynn County teenager is recovering in an intensive care unit after an apparent case of hazing.

The teen was dropped off unconscious at the emergency room on Tuesday. Investigators said he had a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system.

A GoFundMe account created to help the 19-year-old with medical bills said the teen was subjected to torture, humiliation and abuse. News4JAX is choosing not to share his name or photo for privacy reasons.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the incident started at a house party on St. Simons Island Tuesday night. The 19-year-old was brought to the Emergency Room by three other teens who left before police arrived.

Investigators have identified several of the people they believe were involved in the incident and are still conducting interviews. They’ve also interviewed the 19-year-old.

No arrests have been made.

The GoFundMe said doctors initially placed the teen on a ventilator because he was only passing six breaths a minute.

The site gave an update on his condition Sunday night that said he is awake and stable but still battling a lung infection. It also stated that he is very panicked and anxious.

Police say those with information may also call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or email them at 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.