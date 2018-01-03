Weather Authority Alert morning for freezing temperatures and ice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday morning is a Weather Authority Alert morning for freezing temperatures as low as the low 20s. The coldest temperatures will be to the West of I-95 in Southeastern Georgia (which is under a Hard Freeze Warning,) in the mid to low 20s. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens at sunrise. In Northeastern Florida to the West of I-95 is also under a Hard Freeze Warning from 6:00p.m. until 11:00a.m. on Thursday morning. To the East of I-95 in Nassau & Duval counties, and all of St Johns and Flagler counties will not see a hard freeze, only a normal freeze with temperatures getting down to 27­-32°.

The difference between a hard freeze and normal freeze is intensity- a Hard Freeze Warning is issued when at least two hours are expected below 27°. A normal Freeze Warning is issued for temperatures between 27° and 32° for at least two hours.

The sub freezing temperatures could freeze some of the melted snow and ice on the roads, primarily to the North of the State line. Icy patches on roadways, mainly in Southeastern Georgia could persist until noon on Thursday.

Everyone area-wide should be concerned with heating your homes safely- this does not include the use of space heaters overnight. Outdoor pets and plants should be brought in or protected from the cold. Exposed pipes to the West of I-95 should be dripped, and pool pumps should be run over inland areas.

We are in for another inland hard freeze Thursday night, but we will gradually warm up as we make our way through the weekend, although it will still be chilly. Mild afternoon temperatures are forecasted for Monday afternoon.

