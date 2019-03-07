Listen to the third episode of 'Into Thin Air'

For weeks, we’ve been revisiting the mysterious disappearance of HaLeigh Cummings, a 5-year-old girl reported missing from her Putnam County home more than 10 years ago, through Jennifer Waugh’s podcast series, “Into Thin Air.”

In the third installment of the series, the lead investigator who worked the case in 2009 reveals not only what he believes may have happened to HaLeigh, but also what has him convinced that the young girl died hours before she was reported missing.

