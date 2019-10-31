News

iFly offers FREE flight experience for kids in November

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's "Kids Free November" at iFLY! 

During the month of November, kids (ages 3 to 12) will receive a free 2 Flight Experience for every adult purchase of a 2 Flight Experience. 

More Headlines

Both experiences must be flown on the same day/same flight group to be valid.

Must call to book. Phone: (904) 712-3388

Not valid for online reservations or existing reservations.

For a complete list of attractions offering deals for Kids Free November, click here

LOCATION:

10579 Brightman Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Phone(904) 712-3388 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.