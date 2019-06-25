I-TEAM looks into violations that led to JTA bus driver's firing

MAYPORT, Fla. - After a woman was killed Saturday while getting off a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus in Mayport, the driver of the bus was fired.

Following an internal administrative review of the deadly accident, the bus operator, Jean Silney, was fired for violating six rules in JTA's code of conduct.

According to JTA, the specific violations were:

Failure to follow Standard Operating Procedure.

Operators must devote full attention to the proper performance of their duties.

Be constantly alert for anything that could injure someone.

Don’t move until operators are sure no one is boarding or getting off.

Displaying conduct unbecoming of an operator.

The I-TEAM learned the driver had worked with JTA since 2007.

According to witnesses, Jeanie Rozar, 50, was getting off the bus when her arm got stuck in the door and ended up entangled in the bus’ tire.

Loved ones said Rozar had a daughter and worked at Safe Harbor Seafood in Mayport.

Her mother, Lana Long, told News4Jax that she and Rozar's 12-year-old daughter are in shock.

"I can't believe this happened," Long said. "I don't know what went wrong the other day, but something did."

On Tuesday, attorney Finley Williams with the Law Offices of John M. Phillips, who represents Silney, told the I-TEAM that his client is sympathetic to the family released the following statement on Silney's behalf:

"His family and our office express sincere condolences to Ms. Rozar’s family. Mr. Silney retired from the Navy in 2006 and has lived in Jacksonville ever since. He has been a loyal employee of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority for almost 12 years without incident. Although Mr. Silney disagrees with the statements issued by JTA, he has and will continue to fully cooperate with the JSO's and JTA’s investigation. He is withholding further comment until those investigations conclude."

JTA said Tuesday that it is not commenting further on any details related to the accident until the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.