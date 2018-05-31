Feds indict 2 Jacksonville City Council members on fraud, money laundering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville City Council members have been indicted on federal charges of mail and wire fraud, according to documents unsealed Thursday morning.

The defendants -- Katrina Brown, 37, and Reginald Brown, 56 -- share a last name, but are not related.

The 38 counts are related to Katrina Brown's family barbecue business, which was raided by the FBI in December 2016.

Katrina Brown is named in 37 counts, including:

1 count of attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud

26 counts of aiding and abetting mail and wire fraud

6 counts of illegal monetary transactions

2 counts of attempted bank fraud

2 counts of false statement to a federally insured institution

Reggie Brown is named in 34 counts:

1 count of attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud

26 counts of aiding and a abetting mail and wire fraud

6 counts of illegal monetary transactions

1 count of failure to file Form 1040 return

Each faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted on the the conspiracy count of aiding and abetting mail and wire fraud; they face up to 10 years in federal prison for each count of aiding and abetting money laundering.

COURT DOCUMENT: United States v. Katrina Brown, Reginald Brown

Federal prosecutors said they've also notified Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown that the U.S. intends to seek forfeiture of at least $754,613.10, which investigators believe is traceable to the offenses.

"Public corruption undermines the strength of our democracy, and the FBI Jacksonville Division investigates allegations of misconduct by public officials as a top priority," FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Charles P. Spencer said. "The public should know that we are tireless in our efforts to preserve their trust in the government that serves them."

Both Browns are expected to appear before a federal magistrate at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. District Courthouse in Jacksonville.

Reggie Brown told News4Jax he is referring all questions to his lawyer.

"I was advised by my attorney to allow him to do the press conference and any comments while we go through this process," he said. "Just know that I respect the law and believe in due process."

The attorneys for both Browns issued a statement saying the defendants have cooperated with the federal investigation for two years and insists that no fraud was committed.

"Unlike cases where true fraud exists, no one took any money they were not entitled to. All funds were properly invested in the business," attorneys Curtis Fallgatter and Alan Ceballos wrote in a statement. "Thus, we are surprised to learn that federal prosecutors have elected to file fraud charges regarding an SBA loan that Katrina Brown and her two companies obtained, seven years ago, with great expectations of successfully operating a barbecue sauce manufacturing plant."

DEFENSE ATTORNEYS: Statement on indictment of Katrina Brown, Reginald Brown

Reggie Brown's attorney told News4Jax that the feds are indicting someone over a business failure.

"Businesses fail all the time," Ceballos said. "Mr Brown has served his country (as a) Army officer for over two decades. He has a perfect, pristine past. He didn't sign any SBA document at all. He's not a signatory to any SBA loan. His role in this was to operate appropriately, two businesses that were brokerages for BBQ business, and the business failed."

Troubled history

Since 2011, millions of dollars were loaned to Katrina Brown's family by federal and city funds to open and operate Jerome Brown BBQ Sauce. The business never lived up to the promise of creating 56 new jobs and closed down after going bankrupt.

Last week, the city of Jacksonville filed a lawsuit trying to collect over $346,000 from Brown's family company. At a council meeting the next day, Katrina Brown talked to News4Jax about her commitment to the people of Jacksonville.

"If you look at my record, I have filed some great legislation. I have been very consistent with my voice, representing people in District 8," she said. "I will continue to work hard for the people."

The city lawsuit against Katrina Brown is being handled by an outside law firm because there would be a conflict for city lawyers to be involved. Attorneys could not comment because of pending litigation.

In addition, the Small Business Administration is trying to collect a $2.6 million loan it gave the failed company. Since the SBA's litigation was filed, the building that once housed the business was sold at a foreclosure auction.

The city was exploring the option of garnishing Katrina Brown's City Council wages. She earns $49,000 annually.

News4Jax has contacted the governor's office to find out if any action will be taken against Jacksonville's indicted City Council members. We are awaiting a response.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.