JSO seeks Northside robbery suspect

Suspect got away with cash

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced it is still investigating a recent armed robbery at a business on the city's Northside. JSO did not say where the robbery happened or when it happened.

It did release surveillance photos of the suspect and a pickup truck that was seen leaving the scene.

Police say the man demanded money and employees complied. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

 

