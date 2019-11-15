Repairs continue weeks after fire damages San Marco businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several businesses in San Marco are busy making repairs to their stores after a fire broke out earlier this month at the Beach Diner in San Marco.

Barry Adeeb, the restaurant’s owner said he believes the fire was electrical.

On Thursday, contractors were inside the diner starting to rebuild. The owner said the damage is estimated to be nearly a quarter of a million dollars in damage.

“More than anything, I think we just roll with the punches like we always do. Things you don’t expect, but we try to find the good in it and there’s always a silver lining,” Adeeb said. His goal is to open by April 1, 2020.

Three stores also suffered smoke damage. The Write Touch, the Wardroom and the San Marco Bookstore still remain closed.

In the bookstore, crews are in the process of re-painting the store. They plan to re-stock the shelves in the next two weeks. The bookstore told News4Jax they hope to welcome customers back in time for Black Friday shoppers.