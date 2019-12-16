30 sex offenders, predators in 2-mile radius of mobile home park where 2 children last seen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the search continues for 6-year-old Braxton and his sister, 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams, in the Whitehouse area of Jacksonville, investigators will be checking in on sexual predators and offenders who live nearby.

Within a 2-mile radius of the Paradise Village mobile home park, where the two children were reportedly last seen Sunday, there are 30 registered sexual offenders and predators.

Within a 2-mile radius of the Paradise Village mobile home park, there are 30 registered sexual offenders and predators.

“There’s been a couple in here that we’ve been in heavy contact with,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Monday. “We ... actually have a radius of a few miles that we’re talking and addressing sexual predators.”

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson explained why police will be keeping a close eye on offenders.

“Statistics have shown over 90% of sexual predators and offenders will reoffend,” he said.

But he added that checking on offenders is more routine than anything during an Amber Alert.

“It is a necessary evil to come and check these areas," Jefferson said. “I wouldn’t say usual suspects, but they have to start somewhere with suspects because there’s a parallel investigation going on while the search is going on for the children.”