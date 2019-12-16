Community joins search for 2 missing children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents of the Paradise Village Mobile Home Park joined the search for a young boy and girl who disappeared from their family’s home late Sunday morning. So did people from across Jacksonville who had no connection to Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister, 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams, but who showed up to help.

The brother and sister were reported missing about 1:30 p.m. Sunday after the family had search for them for two hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert about 5:15 p.m.

Relatives tell News4Jax that the kids were playing in the front yard of their mobile home in the community off West Beaver Street in the Whitehouse area. Roxanne Lloyd, the children’s paternal grandmother, told News4Jax that the family has been in the home for about two or three years and was preparing for a barbecue when the kids disappeared when their dad went inside to get meat for the grill.

Lloyd said her two grandchildren had never wandered away before.

“We’re asking for all prayers," Lloyd said.

People were doing more than praying. Some showed up to join the search -- one woman bringing 11 flashlights to share with others who didn’t have their own.

“I have seven children,” Sandra Litchfield said. “Four of mine are grown, I have three at home. But (these children) are babies and they need to be found.”

Residents mingled with strangers searching the 600-home mobile home park.

“Paradise Village can be a lot of things, but I’ve seen a lot of things, but I never seen kids go missing. This is a first,” one neighbor told News4Jax. “I don’t let my kids out of my sight.”

Neighbor John Rosier said he sees the children outside the house all the time and spoke to their father Sunday night.

“I talked to the dad a little and he’s really torn up," Rosier said. “Even though they’re not my kids, I still feel like they’re my kids because I see them playing over there all the time. We’re just looking through the woods to see if we can see anything. Looking through sheds, dumpsters, whatever.”

Police said Braxton was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown top. He was described as being 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the boy is said to be on the autism spectrum but will communicate with others. Lloyd said Braxton is a quiet little boy, while Bri’ya is more active and outgoing than her brother. Bri’ya was wearing a gray sweater with multicolored writing on the front and black leggings when she was last seen, authorities said. The girl was described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Since the boy and girl are so close in age, they’ve always had a close sibling bond, their grandmother said.

A JSO helicopter and drones flew above as K-9s, some of which were from other agencies and private groups, searched on the ground and detectives canvassed the area, going door to door. Dive teams were also assisting in the search. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department set up its mobile command unit inside the Paradise Village mobile home park off West Beaver Street, just east of Chaffee Road.

“We’re searching the surrounding areas. We’re searching ponds. We’re searching trash cans. We’re searching everything,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Officer Christian Hancock said at a 6:50 p.m. media briefing. “We’re looking for these children and we aim to find them.”

Residents who had no connection to the family also joined the search. Sandra Litchfield-Bryan got a flashlight from her husband and headed out.

“They’re babies. I have a 7-year-old, a 6-year-old sister, countless nieces and nephews," Litchfield-Bryan said before dawn Monday. "It’s a cold night. It’s dark. It was a lot warmer when they were playing outside, that type of that weather they were perfectly dressed; but for this weather they are underdressed.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Christian Hancock said the children could be anywhere in Florida or Southeast Georgia.

“If they are alone, they are in danger," Hancock said. “We don’t know if they’re alone or they’re with somebody. That part of the investigation, obviously, is still ongoing. Our major focus right now is finding those two children.”

Additionally, police also asked people living near West Beaver Street at Port-Au-Prince Drive to check around their properties, including exterior structures and under mobile homes.

“We’re asking for everybody’s assistance in looking,” Hancock said. “We want them to pay attention, look at these children, look at their faces in the pictures, and if you see something, please call us and say something.”

Anyone who has seen the children or who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.