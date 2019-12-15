Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children last seen in Whitehouse area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children who police are searching for on Jacksonville’s Westside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Braxton Williams, 6, and Bri’ya Williams, 5, were reported missing about 1:30 p.m. Sunday after they were last seen about 11:30 a.m. while playing in the front yard of a residence off West Beaver Street in the Whitehouse area. An Amber Alert was issued about 5:15 p.m. by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The JSO helicopter could be seen flying overheard as police K-9s searched on the ground. It appeared police were focused on a wooded area near a mobile home park on West Beaver Street.

VIEW/PRINT: Amber Alert flyer

The Sheriff’s Office said the 6-year-old is said to be on the autism spectrum but will communicate with others.

Braxton was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. He’s described as being 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Bri’ya was reportedly wearing a gray sweater with multi-colored writing on the front and black leggings. She’s described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen the children or who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.