Timeline: The search for Braxton and Bri’ya Williams

JACkSONVILLE, Fla. – The disappearance of and search for a 6-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sister at the Paradise Village Mobile Home Park a mobile home community off West Beaver Street.

Sunday

11:30 a.m. - The siblings were last seen playing in the front yard of their mobile home as the family was getting ready for a barbecue.

1:30 p.m. - A family member called police to report Braxton and Bri’ya missing.

4:29 p.m. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office issues a BOLO warning for the children.

5:24 p.m. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert.

6:50 p.m. - Police brief the media, saying the children could be anywhere in the state or even in Georgia if they are not alone.

7 p.m. - Police were seen launching a boat into a nearby retention pond.

8 p.m. - The children’s grandmother told News4Jax that her son went into the house to get meat for the grill and when he came back outside the children were gone.

11:10 p.m. - During another update from police, they asked people who live in the neighborhood to check around their property, including under mobile homes.

Monday

1 a.m. - A team of firefighters were seen going into a wooded area near the home.

2:30 a.m. - Volunteers showed up to help search the area with flashlights.

4:05 a.m. - Police release new pictures of Braxton and Bri’ya.

8:40 a.m. - JSO says the clothing Braxton was initially reportedly wearing was not correct. The red sweater they thought he was wearing was found in the home.

10:45 a.m. - A staging area was established at the Whitehouse Baptist Church, just down the road from the family’s home, where the people involved in the search could park and be bused into the mobile home community.

Noon - Sheriff Mike Williams told the media more than 100 officers, 150 investigators, JFRD search and rescue personnel, dive teams, K-9 units, JSO cadets and drones are being used to search for the missing children.

