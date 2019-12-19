Sources: Police shoot suspect in double shooting in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Fla. – Jacksonville police were involved in a shooting Thursday morning in the Baldwin area after a double shooting at a truck stop, sources tell News4Jax.

The incident was sparked by a double shooting at a Pilot truck stop on U.S. 301 just off the interstate. The suspect in the shooting headed east on I-10 and was shot by pursuing officers, sources said.

The condition of the suspect is unclear. All the officers involved are OK, sources said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department shut down U.S. 301 to land a helicopter for a patient, who is believed to be the shooting suspect.

Sources said at least one other person is dead at the scene.