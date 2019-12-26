Man charged in Southside murder has been accused of violence before, documents show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man charged with murder in the death of a Jacksonville woman who was found last week inside a blood-covered Southside apartment has a history of violent attacks, court records show.

Markas Fishburne was booked Saturday into the Duval County jail on felony charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and evidence tampering in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Aisha Levy.

Levy was found dead Friday inside an apartment at Green Tree Place. Her body had been wrapped up and stuffed into a plastic storage bin that was located in a closet, according to Fishburne’s arrest report.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Levy’s boyfriend came home from work and discovered the apartment stained with blood. He told police he smelled bleach and noticed his gun was missing.

Aisha Levy, 25, was found dead inside a Southside apartment.

Investigators were able to track down Fishburne, who had been staying with Levy and her boyfriend. He was taken into custody at the Jacksonville Greyhound Bus terminal and arrested shortly before he boarded a bus for Indiana.

Fishburne told investigators that he and Levy had an “altercation," according to the arrest report.

Court documents show that earlier in 2019 another Jacksonville woman filed for a protection order against Fishburne after at least two instances of violence.

The woman, who spoke to News4Jax on Thursday, said she is still scared for her life. She worked with Fishburne and said she and her husband offered him a place to stay after he got kicked out of his home.

“He overstayed. We couldn’t get rid of them after that. He kept breaking stuff in the house. He kept coming in my room,” she told News4Jax.

Things quickly go out of hand, she said. The woman said Fishburne would lock her in her closet, take her phone and even forced her to have sex with him.

“He told me to park somewhere. He’d, like, bend my fingers and he almost broke my fingers. He choked me,” she said.

But for months, she says, she didn’t say anything, because he threatened to kill her family.

Finally, they built up the courage to go to the police. Her family got a restraining order and moved, but they didn’t press charges because they didn’t want to hurt Fishburne or his kids.

“I’m telling my story because I went through it myself and now I feel horrible for not speaking out before,” she said.

The 38-year-old mom was emotional hearing that Fishburne is now accused of killing Levy, whose funeral is set for Jan. 4 in Tampa.

“I was so close and I got away,” she said. Now she said she is carrying guilt that a young woman was killed.

“I hope he stays in there,” she said.

Court records also show Fishburne was previously arrested Dec. 12 after a fight with his father and was released from jail the next day. Kent Fishburne, his father, told News4Jax last week he didn’t press charges against his son, but was hoping he would get help because he’s struggled with drugs. He said he never thought his son would be accused of murder.