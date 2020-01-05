Candlelight vigil to be held for slain Atlantic Coast High teacher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday to remember an Atlantic Coast High School teacher who was found dead late last month in her Westside home.

The service will begin at 5 p.m. at Friendship Fountain on Jacksonville’s Southbank.

Vivian James, who was described as a bubbly, dancing, passionate teacher, had taught Duval County students for more than two decades.

Police said it’s believed the 49-year-old woman had been dead for 48 hours before her body was found the morning of Dec. 28 in a home on Glen Alan Court near 103rd Street. Investigators told News4Jax the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified after a friend came to check on her, and that person called 911. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records, her death is being investigated as a murder.

Atlantic Coast High students will return from winter break on Tuesday. According to the Atlantic Coast High School PTSA, grief counselors will available to students and faculty on campus this week.

Atlantic Coast High would like to create a permanent memorial for James in the school’s courtyard. Donations are being collected to help build a shrine for the beloved Stingray. The excess money will be donated to her family. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe account created to help fund the memorial and for James’ family.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).