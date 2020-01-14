Child of pregnant mother killed in Arlington shooting dies, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A three-month-old girl, who miraculously survived the shooting that killed her mother while she was inside her stomach, died on Sunday, family told News4Jax.

Iyana McGraw, 19, was found shot inside an apartment on Justina Road in October, three days before she was set to give birth to her first child, Milan.

Doctors were initially able to save Milan following the shooting, but McGraw’s aunt Gloria McGraw said the child never recovered even after she was taken to an Atlanta hospital for further evaluation.

Gloria McGraw said she believes the young mother protected her unborn baby in her belly.

Iyana McGraw lived with her boyfriend inside the apartment where she was found shot and he may have been the intended target, according to an arrest warrant.

As of Monday, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.