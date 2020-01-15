Clay County superintendent wants to serve another term if Tampa job doesn’t work out

Clay County Superintendent of Schools Addison Davis was named a semifinalist for Hillsborough County superintendent job, but he has also filed to run for another term as superintendent in Clay County.

News4Jax spoke by phone with Davis on Wednesday while he was in the Tampa area for an interview set for Thursday with the Hillsborough County School Board.

Davis said Clay County voters should still feel confident casting their ballots for him if the superintendent job in Hillborough County doesn’t work out.

“I love Clay County," he said. “And if Addison Davis isn’t the right fit -- the Lord will take and decide that ultimate factor -- then I’ll come back to Clay County and give everything that I continue to give every single day within this organization.”

Supporters of Davis in Clay County include Clay County School Board member Janice Kerekes, who said she’s sad to see that he might leave but understands his search for an opportunity to lead a school district with more than 200,000 students.

Two other candidates have filed to run for the Clay County superintendent job. Documents from the Clay County Supervisor of Elections Office show Melanie Dawn Walls, of Keystone Heights, filed Thursday to run for the position. Charlie Van Zant, the former Clay County superintendent, filed in November to run again for the position.

Davis has been the school superintendent in Clay County since November 2016. Before that, he was the chief of schools in Duval County.

In a statement to News4Jax last month, Davis said a search firm encouraged him to apply for the Hillborough County position. The Tampa Bay Times reported last week that he was one of the semifinalists named from a pool of 51 candidates who applied for the Hillsborough County job.

The Hillsborough County School Board on Thursday will narrow its list from seven candidates to around two to three.