Man arrested in murder of woman in Gate Parkway apartment

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the Nov. 15 murder of Felisia Williams, who was shot and killed in her Gate Parkway apartment.

Police called to the Gardens of Bridgehampton apartment complex that afternoon found the woman dead in one of the units. News4Jax learned that Williams, 24, had a 4-year-old daughter.

Keeshaun Glover, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said Glover knew Williams, but didn’t say how.

Jail records show Glover was arrested Nov. 22 on charges including domestic battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, selling a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and failure to appear on a previous charge, but was released Dec. 4 on $110,000 bond. He has previous arrests for motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and violation of probation.