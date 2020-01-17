JEA: Zahn floated hiring Curry adviser for potential sale of utility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn floated the idea of hiring one of Mayor Lenny Curry’s top advisers to consult on the since-scuttled plan to sell the city-owned utility, News4Jax learned Friday.

In a statement, first reported by The Florida Times-Union, JEA Chief Administrative Officer Herschel Vinyard acknowledged that Zahn expressed an interest in enlisting Tim Baker through one of the law firms hired to help with finding suitors interested in buying or running all or part of the utility.

“Engaging third party consultants through a law firm’s contract requires approval by both JEA and OGC,” Vinyard said in part. “Approval was not granted and when asked by members of the senior leadership team directly, Aaron said that JEA was not paying Mr. Baker – directly or indirectly.”

Baker is a Jacksonville-based political consultant who has worked on both of Curry’s election campaigns.

In response to a question about whether the mayor was aware that Zahn considered hiring Baker, a city spokesperson said Curry and Baker are not currently under contract.

“Tim Baker is a private business owner and does not discuss his private business interests with Mayor Curry,” the spokesperson said.

Efforts to explore a sale of the utility were halted Dec. 24, one week after Zahn was placed on leave, in response to public backlash and increasing scrutiny from City Council members. Zahn remains in limbo as city attorneys and JEA’s board of directors try to determine if he will be fired with or without cause.

It’s not the first time Zahn’s choice in consultants has been the subject of criticism.

As the Times-Union previously reported, Deno Hicks received a $120,000 consulting contract from JEA despite his business ties to Zahn. It was not disclosed that they co-own a Westside property. Hicks’ firm, The Southern Group, pulled out of that contract after the apparent conflict of interest became public.