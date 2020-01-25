Reduced to rubble: Historic Fire Station No. 5 demolished

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite the last-ditch efforts of a Change.Org petition to save a historic Riverside fire station, the building was demolished and reduced to a pile of rubble on Saturday.

As first reported by the Florida Times Union, it took about 110 minutes for a demolition crew to tear down the 110-year-old former Fire Station on Riverside Avenue.

The petition, which had more than 3,000 signatures, asked the city or FIS -- the company that bought the land -- to move the building to a city-owned property within the Urban Core.

It didn’t happen.

Additionally, there were no bids to rescue the station. It was demolished to make way for a road alignments for the new FIS headquarters.

The brick building was constructed on Riverside Avenue in 1910. It spent 98 years as an active firehouse.