Ex-First Coast High teacher accused of having sex with former student back in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An ex-First Coast High School teacher Christine Dennard was back in court Wednesday for a hearing on a motion to increase bond filed by the prosecution.

Dennard, 32, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student of the school. She also appeared in court Monday, where her attorney entered a not-gulty plea on five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Dennard posted $1,500 bond on the first five charges, and $150,000 on an additional charge alleged by a second person. On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office said her bond on the first five charges was set too low, and should be increased in view of the new charge.

The judge agreed, and hiked the bond on the first five charges to $125,000. Dennard was taken back into custody.

According to Duval County Public Schools, Dennard resigned her teaching job the day she was arrested.