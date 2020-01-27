First Coast High teacher pleads not guilty on charges of having sex with former student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First Coast High School teacher Christina Dennard appeared in a Duval County courtroom Monday, where her attorney entered a not-guilty plea on five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Dennard, 32, a chorus director, is accused of having sexual relationship with a former student of the school.

She was initially arrested in late November, but was released on bond $7,500 bond. She was arrested again Friday after she failed to show up Thursday for a previous arraignment date and her new bond was set at $150,000.

Her lawyer had previously filed a written plea of “not guilty,” but it was clear in court Thursday morning that the judge had expected her. Court records show Friday’s arrest is for an additional count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, she was arrested three days after detectives began an investigation into unlawful sexual activity.

The alleged victim, a 16-year-old female student at the school, told investigators that she entered into an “intimate relationship” with Dennard, her teacher, from April to October 2018. The student said she had sex with Dennard both off and on the campus of First Coast High School. Investigators were able to corroborate the student’s statements, according to the arrest report.

“Obviously they’re serious allegations, but she does have a defense and all of that will play out in court," said David Robbins, Dennard’s attorney.

While the judicial process plays out, Dennard is also being investigated by Duval County Public Schools’ Office of Professional Standards. She has been removed from contact with students and her classes are being covered by a substitute teacher.