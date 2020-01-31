Expect emotional impact statements before 4 sentenced in Heidy’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before four men who’ve pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl learn how long they’ll spend in prison, they will hear from the family of Heidy Rivas-Villanueva -- who was caught in the crossfire while waiting for her mother in the parking lot of a Westside shopping mall.

Heidy died in her father’s arms at the hospital.

Stanley Harris III, Abrion Price, Trevonte Phoenix and Edward Garcia have all pleaded guilty to various charges in connection with her death. Friday afternoon is set aside for victim impact statements.

Heidy was sitting in a car with her father and sister on Aug. 11, 2018, when she was struck in the head by a bullet.

The shootout that killed her began as a setup that Phoenix, 23, and Price, 19, arranged over social media under the pretense of a gun sale, police said. The pair planned to rob the buyer in the parking lot of an IHOP restaurant.

Harris arrived with the buyer and was serving as a lookout when he realized it was a robbery and gunfire erupted.

Prosecutors said trajectory patterns and other evidence, including video surveillance, revealed the bullet that struck Heidy was fired from Harris’ gun.

Harris, 20, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, but recently tried to change his plea, arguing prosecutors didn’t have sufficient evidence. A judge denied his request and Harris faces at least 20 years in prison.

Price and Phoenix pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges. They face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years but could be sentenced to life in prison.

The fourth person, Edward Garcia, 29, who police said was the getaway driver, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. Garcia’s mother, Kezia Holmes, is still awaiting trial for tampering with evidence.

Photo of Heidy Rivas-Villanueva via Facebook

In video of interviews with each of the men after their arrests released last year, Harris denied any involvement in the girl’s death.

Harris: “That’s a pretty little girl" (looking at picture detectives brought of Heidy).

Detective: “It is. That is a pretty little girl. She was a happy, pretty little girl until you shot her in the head."

Harris: “I don’t want to be here no more than you want me to be here, especially for something like this.”

Detective: “Well, I don’t mind being here, because I would do anything for this child.”

Detective: “You know what else I would do for this child? If it was my ... carelessness, or mistakes, I would admit to it, because she don’t deserve this.”

Harris: “You’re right. She don’t.”

When Harris was left alone during the interview, he got up and walked around the room, talking to himself. At one point, he picked up the picture of Heidy that detectives had left in the room, and then set it back down on the table, mumbling “this is crazy.”

Near the end of Harris' interrogation, he was asked what he would say to Heidy's family.

“Sorry for their loss, I guess.”

An advocate with the Justice Coalition who has been working with Heidy’s family said it has been a long, emotional road for them, but they were pleased with the particulars of Harris’ plea deal.

Judge Mark Borello set aside time for victim impact statements before he sentences the four defendants.