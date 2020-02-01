Investigators to address case of missing Fleming Island woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax has learned that investigators plan to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Saturday in connection to a missing Fleming Island woman who was last seen in October.

Sources confirmed to News4Jax on Friday that the remains of Susan Mauldin, 65, were found during a search of a Georgia landfill on Chesser Island Road.

The FBI on Friday announced the extensive search “yielded several items of interest in the investigation.” An FBI spokesperson said those items are now undergoing testing but did not confirm that Mauldin’s remains had been found.

Corey Binderim, who has been called a person of interest in the case, is in the Duval County jail on a forgery charge that's unrelated to the woman's disappearance. He was a contractor who was hired by Mauldin.

Corey Binderim, who has been called a person of interest in the case, is in the Duval County jail on a forgery charge that’s unrelated to the woman’s disappearance. He was a contractor who was hired by Mauldin.

Jail logs on Friday showed a Clay County hold for Binderim, suggesting that additional charges are pending.

The Chesser Island Road Landfill is the same landfill the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office searched for the body of Joleen Cummings in 2018 without success. It’s also where Clay County Sheriff’s Office detectives found the body of 7-year-old Somer Thompson in 2009.