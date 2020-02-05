Flagler Hospital to pay more than $100,000 in overtime wages

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine-based Flagler Hospital Inc. has been ordered to pay $107,185 in back wages to 141 employees after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found violations.

The hospital violated the overtime and record-keeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a news release from the Department of Labor.

Officials from the department’s Wage and Hour Division found the hospital automatically deducted time from emergency room and labor and delivery workers’ timecards for meal breaks, even when those employees worked through their breaks.

“This unpaid work time resulted in overtime being due when it occurred in workweeks longer than 40 hours,” the Labor Department said. “By improperly deducting the time, the employer also produced inaccurate records of the number of hours employees actually worked, violating FLSA record-keeping requirements.”

The Wage and Hour district director encouraged all employers to reach out if they need assistance -- or to use the variety of tools the department offers to ensure that their pay practices comply with federal law.

Employers who discover overtime or minimum wage violations may self-report and resolve those violations without litigation.