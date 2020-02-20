Jacksonville police investigate bank robbery in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday in Mandarin.

It happened sometime before 2:30 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on San Jose Boulevard at Loretto Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide additional details at a 3 p.m. media briefing.

Thursday’s holdup was the second bank robbery this year in Jacksonville. Earlier this week, an armed man dressed in all black robbed the Regions Bank on San Jose Boulevard, just south of Beauclerc Road.

According to News4Jax records, last year, there were 12 bank robberies, with arrests in seven. In 2018, there were 18, with arrests in 17. Those numbers show JSO has an 80% clearance rate in bank jobs over the last two years.