Police believe same man robbed banks in Jacksonville & St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo on Friday of a man they said was “in a rush” when he robbed a bank in Mandarin just a day prior.

On Monday, deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said they needed help tracking down a man who robbed a bank on U.S. 1 South. They too released surveillance photos.

After both sheriff’s offices observed photos of the man involved in both robberies, they told News4Jax on Friday that they believe it’s the same guy.

On Thursday, police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on San Jose Boulevard, demanding money. They said he told a teller he was in possession of a weapon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the teller handed over the money and that the man was seen leaving the area in a silver Nissan Sentra.

Deputies in St. Johns County said during the robbery at TD Bank on Monday, the man did not display a weapon but handed a note to a teller, who complied with the man’s demands.

St. Johns County deputies released these additional photos of the man after the robbery. They were taken at an undisclosed location in St. Johns, and deputies are investigating possible connections the man may have to Central Florida.

Deputies want to talk to the man in these photos. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact their local sheriff’s office or dial 911.