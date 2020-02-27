Contractor held in client’s murder pleads guilty in forgery case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Although he still faces a murder charge in the disappearance of a client, a Clay County contractor was sentenced Thursday to time served after pleading guilty in an unrelated forgery case.

Corey Binderim, 45, received 86 days in jail and was ordered to pay $5,000 restitution after entering a guilty plea to a felony count of uttering a forged instrument.

Binderim will be transferred to the Clay County jail where he awaits trial in the death of a 65-year-old Fleming Island woman whose remains were found in a landfill last month.

The forgery charge stems from a complaint filed by a one-time client who hired Binderim in November to remodel his bathroom, according to court documents. The client put down a $1,500 deposit up front and agreed to pay the remaining $3,500 balance once the job was finished.

Before the work was completed, the client got a tip that Binderim was “shady,” court records show. The client checked his bank account and noticed a $5,000 expense had cleared his account and a check was missing from his checkbook. The only problem? The signature on it wasn’t his.

After inspecting surveillance footage of the transaction, police determined it was Binderim who cashed the stolen check during a Nov. 12 visit to a local credit union.

Binderim, who remains in custody, is charged with the murder of Susan Mauldin, a former client who was reported missing in October. Her bones were found during a landfill search last month. Neighbors have speculated that Binderim accepted Mauldin’s money for a remodeling job but did not finish the work.