Local woman turns 100 years young on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax is wishing a special young lady a happy birthday on Thursday.

Catherine Whitehead Terry just turned 100. Rosalind Thomas, her daughter, shared stories about her life with News4Jax Social Media Producer Carianne Luter.

Thomas said Catherine was born on February 27, 1920, in Jacksonville. She attended local public schools, graduating from Stanton Senior High School, class of 1937.

She later graduated from Bethune Cookman College with a degree in Elementary Education.

Catherine went on to become a renowned and respected educator with Duval County Public Schools for 36 years, retiring in 1979.

She began her formal musical education at the age of eight and served as pianist/organist for several churches and community events until 1997.

Catherine remained active in her church and with many community organizations ( Florida Retired Educator’s Association, Precinct Clerk - Duval County Supervisor of Elections, Live Long and Like It Seniors Club Member, Mary Singleton Senior Center Participant, Mass Choir Member) until her health declined.

She was an avid gardener, enjoyed making ceramic pottery and continues to be involved in daily enrichment activities at an adult day care center. Throughout her life music has remained a constant, she loves to sing and dance (move with the music).

She has a support system comprised of 1 daughter/son in law, 3 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.