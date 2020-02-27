Man shot up to 7 times dies at hospital, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was shot up to 7 times has died at the hospital, according to Jacksonville sheriff’s office. The shooting was reported before 1:30 Thursday morning near the Dallas Graham Library.

Police said when they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the road on West 15th Street. The man is thought to be in his late teens or early twenties.

Little information about what might have caused the shooting has been released, but police said two other people are involved. It became known to police when shortly after the gunshot victim arrived at the hospital another man came to the hospital with an arm injury.

Police are speaking to a third person. Police said both people are connected to the shooting but didn’t elaborate on how. There is no suspect description at the time. No vehicles are believed to have been involved.